Coronavirus: India's ODI series against South Africa called off

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa has been called off in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first match in Dharamsala was washed out and the remaining two matches in Lucknow and Eden gardens were to be played behind closed doors. But now the BCCI, following consultations with stakeholders, has decided to call off the series.

READ| IPL 2020 suspended till April 15 amid coronavirus fears

IPL called off

Earlier, the IPL 2020, scheduled to begin from March 29, was suspended till April 15 to tackle the growing threat of the Coronavirus.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," said a press release.

"The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard," it further added.

On Friday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the State Government will ban IPL 2020 in the wake of coronavirus. The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier advised the BCCI not to go ahead with the Indian Premier League (IPL) “at this time” but left it to the discretion of the board.