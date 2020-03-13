Coronavirus: We have to live to play, says Jaydev Unadkat

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat, who lifted the Ranji Trophy on Friday, is concerned with the coronavirus threat. The left-arm pacer represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that has been suspended till April 15 to contain the pandemic.

“The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience,” it said in a release.

Unadkat said, “I think the situation is prevailing. We have to be cautious. Whatever precautions have to be taken, will be good for everyone. Not just for the players, but also for the spectators. The only thing you want is to at least live and watch the game. You can watch it on television or come to the stadium but you have to be living for that.”

READ| Ranji Trophy final: Saurashtra, fourth time lucky!

Following the Health Ministry advisory to host closed-door matches to prevent the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation, the Saurashtra Cricket Association did not allow fans inside on day five. The players with their families, officials and media were the only ones present.

“I am sure all players will be taking precautions. It will be good for the world as a whole because at the end of the day, we are all humans and we want to survive. We don’t want to give away to this virus which will stop us from playing the game,” he said.

Saurashtra secured its maiden Ranji title beating Bengal on the basis of a first-innings lead.