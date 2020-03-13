Coronavirus: England's Test series against Sri Lanka postponed

England’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka has been postponed due to the fears of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a statement issued on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have today made the decision to return our players to the UK and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England.”

“At this time, the physical and mental well-being of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket.”

The ECB, however, made it clear that it would "look forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series."

The series was scheduled to begin on March 19.