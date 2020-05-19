Football Football Coronavirus: Serie A to remain suspended until June 14 The expected June 13 resumption of Serie A has been pushed back following a decision by the FIGC in alignment with a prime ministerial decree. Nicholas McGee 19 May, 2020 08:48 IST Defending champion Juventus was a point clear of Lazio at the top of the table when the season was brought to a halt. - Getty Images Nicholas McGee 19 May, 2020 08:48 IST Serie A will remain suspended until at least June 14, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed.The Italian top flight has been on hold since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic.It had been hoped it would be clear to resume on June 13, with clubs back in team training on Monday.However, the league will now not be able to restart until June 15 at the earliest.ALSO READ|How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World CupThe FIGC's decision is in alignment with that of the Italian government, with a prime ministerial decree suspending "sporting events and competitions of all types and disciplines, in public or private places" until June 14 as part of "urgent measures to contain the contagion throughout the national territory".There have been nearly 226,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy with over 32,000 deaths.ALSO READ| ISL: FC Goa players always on new coach Ferrando's mind during lockdown Italy recorded 99 new deaths on Monday, its lowest daily toll since early March.Defending champion Juventus was a point clear of Lazio at the top of the table when the season was brought to a halt. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos