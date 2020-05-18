Football EPL EPL Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed: reports Chelsea winger Callun Hudson-Odoi was arrested and taken into custody before being released and bailed, according to reports in British media. PTI London 18 May, 2020 21:28 IST Chelsea refused to comment on the reports related to the arrest of its winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. - Getty Images PTI London 18 May, 2020 21:28 IST Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the weekend after police responded to a report of an “unwell woman”, British media reported on Monday.Police officers and an ambulance attended Hudson-Odoi’s London home in the early hours of Sunday.The 19-year-old was arrested and taken into custody before being released and bailed.“Police and London ambulance service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday, 17 May to a report of an unwell woman,” a police spokesman said, adding that the woman was taken to hospital.The reports said Hudson-Odoi was in breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines.Chelsea have declined to comment, according to the reports.Hudson-Odoi made a full recovery after becoming the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19 in March. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos