Delayed Olympics will still be called 'Tokyo 2020': Governor

The postponed Olympics will retain the name "Tokyo 2020" despite being held next year, the city's governor said Tuesday. AFP Tokyo 24 March, 2020 18:54 IST A growing number of sports bodies have called for the Summer Games to be pushed back. The postponed Olympics will retain the name "Tokyo 2020" despite being held next year, the city's governor said Tuesday.READ: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021"The name will remain Tokyo 2020," Yuriko Koike told reporters, after Japan's prime minister said he agreed a year's delay with the head of the International Olympic Committee because of the coronavirus pandemic.