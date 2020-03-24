Olympics 2020

Delayed Olympics will still be called 'Tokyo 2020': Governor

The postponed Olympics will retain the name “Tokyo 2020” despite being held next year, the city's governor said Tuesday.

A growing number of sports bodies have called for the Summer Games to be pushed back.

“The name will remain Tokyo 2020,” Yuriko Koike told reporters, after Japan's prime minister said he agreed a year's delay with the head of the International Olympic Committee because of the coronavirus pandemic.