COVID-19: BCCI asks employees to work from home

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked its employees to work from home till Friday in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak fears.

A circular was issued to the staff on Monday, stating that they can work from home for the next few days as a safety measure.

“Keeping the present scenario in mind, the Board has issued a notification to all the employees that they should work from home,” a top Board official told Sportstar. “Unless it is absolutely necessary, they should work from home for the next four days.”

India has so far reported 114 positive cases with death toll rising to two. Keeping the guidelines issued by the health ministry in mind, the BCCI has already called off the India-South Africa ODI series and has suspended the Indian Premier League till April 15.

On Monday, the Maharashtra state government issued an order stating that no private offices would work beyond 50 per cent attendance, and work from home option was also made mandatory. “We will monitor the situation for the next few days and then decide on the future course of action. It is not a close down as such, but just a preventive measure,” the BCCI official said.

While the circular has been marked to all the BCCI employees, it is not clear if the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru will be operational for the next few days.