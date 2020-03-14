IPL 2020 could be truncated, says Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly admitted that the IPL 2020 could be a truncated affair after the tournament was suspended for two weeks due to the fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"If it happens, it has to be a truncated because if it starts on April 15, then anyway 15 days are gone. How truncated, how many games, I can't tell at the moment," Ganguly said on Saturday after a meeting with the IPL franchises.

The BCCI chief also admitted that the Board will monitor the situation every week and decide accordingly. "We will reassess the situation every week. We will (coordinate) with the (authorities) and work around," Ganguly said, making it clear that even a call on playing behind closed doors can only be considered after April 15.

Asked whether the Board has set any cut-off date to host the tournament, Ganguly said: "We can't say that at the moment. As much as we want the IPL to happen, we are also careful about the security of the people."

He, however, didn't specify if there were any back-up plans. "It's too premature. Allow us a week and then we will figure out things go around in the world and decide..."

In a long meeting with the franchises, the Board conveyed all the decisions and even suggested a few options. "We met them, told them where we stand, and told them how it can happen. As of now, it is just postponed till April 15," Ganguly said.

The BCCI chief is likely to be in Mumbai around March 22 to assess the situation and come up with a roadmap for the future.