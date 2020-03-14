IPL 2020: BCCI, franchises adopt wait-and-watch policy

The owners and the executives of all the eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises gathered at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Saturday to deliberate on the future of the tournament this year.

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) principal owner, Shah Rukh Khan, too, attended the meeting along with the representatives of the other franchises and in an hour-long conversation with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, it was decided that they will wait till the 'last week of March' for a clearer picture.

"The franchises were given eight to ten options and it was just a basic discussion on how to go about it," one of the franchise bosses who attended the meeting, told Sportstar.

While there was no official word, it is understood that the franchises did discuss the possibility of extending the window till May 31. One of the franchise officials remarked: "There were a couple of other options as well." He, however, did not clarify whether there could be further extensions to the window.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals owners Akash Ambani (centre) and Parth Jindal (left) arrive at the BCCI headquarters - VIVEK BENDRE

According to the original schedule, the tournament was to start on March 29 and get over on May 24. But with the health ministry issuing stricter guidelines in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak fears, the tournament had to be suspended till April 15.

"We have been informed that the league can maximum be extended up to May 31. It's not clear on how things will pan out, but as of now, we are looking at every possible options," one of the franchise owners said.

However, he indicated that there were deliberations on whether double-headers could be increased, now that the tournament is starting after nearly 18 days.

"The idea was to basically sit together and find out what could be the possibilities. Things are not clear as of now, so all the franchises discussed on what could be the possible approach in various situations," the franchise boss said.

"We will closely monitor the advisory issued by the health ministry and react accordingly. In case the games are played behind closed doors, we need to ensure that the safety standards of the players, groundsmen and support staff are not compromised. That was one of the major talking points," the franchise owner said.

The IPL Governing Council is scheduled to meet later in the afternoon for another round of discussion.