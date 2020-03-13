No human life is worth sacrificing for IPL: Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to suspend the Indian Premier League till April 15 as there is no clarity on how things will pan out over the next few weeks.

However, Kings XI Punjab co-owner, Ness Wadia, believes that the safety of fans and players should be of utmost importance. “You cannot compromise on that. The BCCI has taken a proactive move by suspending the tournament till mid-April. No human life is worth sacrificing for the IPL," Wadia told Sportstar.

On Saturday, the members of all the eight franchises will meet BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah to discuss the future course of action. And Wadia, who will be attending the meeting, said that his proposal would be to ensure that things are not rushed.

"The government has taken a very proactive move by not allowing public gatherings. In the meeting, I will suggest that we monitor the situation very closely for the next two weeks and then take a call accordingly. You cannot compromise on human lives," Wadia said, indicating that a tough call needs to be taken if the situation doesn't improve by the first week of April.

"It's better to be safe than being sorry. We have to be very safe, cautious and take all precaution," Wadia said.

With most of the sporting events across the globe either stand cancelled or deferred, Wadia believes that it is important to take a stock of things and take a wise decision depending on the situation.

On Friday, BCCI chief Ganguly said that it's too early to decide on whether the tournament will begin on April 15 or will it be deferred further. Backing Ganguly, Wadia said: "That's impossible for them to calculate now. I think we'll have to go by week by week. In Italy, cases grew in a span of a week. So, it's difficult to put a date. The next two weeks are going to be critical. We can only perhaps take a final call by the end of the month. We will have to wait."

A lot is at stake and both the parties -- the Board and the franchises -- will look to get a clearer picture after the meeting on Saturday.