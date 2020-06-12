BCCI in no hurry to resume training for India's elite cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may have started preparing for the Indian Premier League later this year, but it seems to be in no hurry to resume training for India’s elite cricketers.

On Friday, while formally calling off the scheduled limited overs tours to Sri Lanka and Zimbawe in June-July and August, respectively, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stressed it will not rush cricketers into joining a preparatory camp. “The BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors,” Shah stated.

READ: India’s tour of Zimbabwe called off

“The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardise the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus.”

READ: BCCI exploring all options to conduct IPL this year

The cricketers and support staff have been vocal about requiring six weeks’ camp to get back in shape after being forced indoors since mid-March. On Thursday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told Sportstar that it is aiming at a September-October window for IPL.