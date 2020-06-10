No decision on T20 World Cup, ICC decides to wait and watch

The suspense over T20 World Cup remains as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to wait and watch.

As the ICC met via video-conferencing on Wednesday, the members decided to explore a number of contingency plans regarding the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, and next year’s Women’s World Cup. A decision is expected next month.

In a statement, the world body confirmed that it expressed its desire to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19, working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.

“This contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner and host considerations ensuring any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport, its members and fans,” the statement read.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that.

“We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision.”

Tax Exemptions

In another major development, the ICC discussed the ongoing issue of tax exemptions required for its events and agreed to extend the deadline given to the BCCI, to provide a tax solution, to December 2020.

Independent investigation

As some of the confidential matters of the ICC, allegedly, was leaked to the media, the ICC, in its previous meeting on May 30, had initiated investigation. “The board received an update on the independent investigation into confidentiality of board matters,” the statement read.

The enquiry, which is being led by the ICC Ethics Officer, will be supported administratively by a sub-group of the board comprising Independent Director Indra Nooyi and Chair of the F&CA Ehsan Mani.

All members of the board and ICC management are party to the enquiry.