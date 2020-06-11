COVID-19: India’s tour of Sri Lanka called off

India’s tour to Sri Lanka, originally scheduled for June-July, has been officially called off. Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has informed the Sri Lankan board that the series, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, will not be feasible “due to the prevailing circumstances revolving around COVID-19 pandemic”.

“Although BCCI remains committed to the FTP and towards its fellow members, it will have to seek the advice from Government of India and the health regulatory authorities before any decision on the resumption of cricket,” the BCCI stated.

Still, there are speculations that India might travel to the island nation in August or September if the health situation improves.

Sportstar understands that the BCCI wants to wait, before taking decisions, due to the international travel restrictions.

Earlier, there were chances of India touring to South Africa for three T20Is in August, but now, even that looks doubtful. "There is no clarity on any international travel now. It is important that we assess the situation and react accordingly,” said a BCCI official.