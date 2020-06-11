IPL Governing Council chief: We are looking at September-October window

Even as the International Cricket Council maintains the status quo over the future of this year’s T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is looking at the September-October window for the Indian Premier League.

While a final decision will only be taken once the ICC clears the air on the T20 World Cup — scheduled to be held in Australia in October — the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel told Sportstar that the board has earmarked the September-October time frame for the franchise league.

“We are looking at that window, but it’s all subject to the World Cup and Asia Cup and whether that will happen or not. But we are preparing for that,” Patel said on Thursday.

The chances of the BCCI hosting the IPL brightened after president Sourav Ganguly wrote a letter to all the state units, post the ICC meeting on Wednesday, categorically stating that the board is exploring all the possible options to host the IPL this year, and is even ready to host in empty stadiums, if need be.

READ| BCCI exploring all options to conduct IPL this year

Patel echoed similar views. “We are open to that (playing in empty stands). If the crowd is allowed, then nothing like it. But we have to monitor the situation and see accordingly,” the seasoned administrator said.

Recently, the Emirates Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket offered to host the tournament in their countries, but the BCCI’s “first preference is India”.

“Of course, we have to look at the options. It all depends on the situation in those countries also,” Patel said, adding: “At this moment, we can’t finalise anything.”

In case, the T20 World Cup is postponed, the IPL will have to begin in early September, so that it is completed before India’s scheduled tour to Australia.

International cricket is set to return on July 8, when the West Indies takes on England in the first Test in a bio-secured environment. If the IPL happens, will the BCCI think of creating a bio-bubble? “We will take care of all that. We will have to follow the SOPs and we will do that. There is still time for that,” Patel said.