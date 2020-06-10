Dhawan credits 'trust' for hit opening partnership with Rohit

Left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday credited the trust factor with Rohit Sharma as the reason behind their successful opening partnership for India in one-dayers.

With 16 century stands between them, the Indian duo are joint second with Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden in the most hundred-run partnerships in the list led by compatriots Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (21).

“I know him (Rohit) from U-19 days. He was a junior by one-two years and we have camped together. We trust each other and have a great friendship, it works for us,” Dhawan said in an Instagram chat hosted by his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.



“We both know each other’s nature and characters. I know how he is exactly. It’s a proud feeling that we have done so well for India.”

The 34-year-old said their off-the-field chemistry has worked well for them.

“It brings you positive energy and vibes when everything is in sync. Whenever I face any problem with my batting, I ask him. We have a strong communication going in the middle. We travel 230 days a year together. That’s why the whole team is a big family.”

The stylish India opener, who spent eight years at Sunrisers Hyderabad, returned to his hometown in the last IPL and racked up 521 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.73 in his very first season with them.

Dhawan’s move to Delhi also changed Delhi Capital’s fortunes as it made the play-offs for the first time after seven years and finished third, going down to Chennai Super Kings in the play-offs.

Keen to win the IPL trophy for his home team, Dhawan said: “I always think of winning IPL, especially our team is so good. The vision becomes stronger day by day.

“Definitely we will win the IPL and bring the trophy home. The fans truly deserve it. They have always packed the stadiums, supported us throughout. We did so well we will keep bettering from here on.”

Former captains Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly also played a big role off the field as head coach and mentor as Dhawan said there was a lot to learn from them.

“It was a great experience with them. Both of are great legends, great captains. I learnt a lot about leadership quality from them, how they back their players and build the team,” said Dhawan.

“They always gave the same attention to everyone, be it seniors and juniors, there was equal treatment to all. They’re always ready to put in hard work whenever the team needed.”