Jasprit Bumrah: I enjoy bowling most with Dukes ball

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he feels most comfortable bowling with the Dukes ball, as it provides even competition in a game that is increasingly tilted in favour of batsmen.

Bumrah, during an interaction with former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop and former South African captain Shaun Pollock, spoke on a range of issues, including how he developed an outswinger and the secret to his eight-step run-up.

“I love bowling with Dukes. It seams, it swings, so basically you have a little bit of help, otherwise it is difficult to be a fast bower with grounds getting shorter and wickets getting flatter,” Bumrah said during the interaction.

“So if the ball does something, it evens out the competition. So you feel you are in the game. With no help, you only have few things to play with. So I enjoy bowling most with Dukes ball.”

Asked how he developed his outswinger, Bumrah said it was a gradual process.

“I always want to bring new things. My different action, maybe once or twice people will be surprised, but they will find you out. So you need to improve and keep on evolving.

“So I had the outswinger but when I came into the international set-up, I wasn’t confident about it. Maybe it wasn’t coming out well, maybe it was the pace. You should have the feel of it. Slowly, you work on it in the nets. In the West Indies, the ball (Dukes with a pronounced seam) was helpful, conditions were helpful,” he said.