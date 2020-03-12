ATP Tour suspended until April 20 due to COVID-19

The ATP has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tennis tour due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of COVID-19. The suspension means all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled up to and inclusive of the week of April 20 will not take place.



Following the recent cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the affected ATP Tour events are the Miami Open, U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston, Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open, and Hungarian Open in Budapest.



The six-week suspension comes in the wake of the World Health Organization’s declaration on Wednesday that COVID-19 constitutes a global pandemic and the 30-day travel restriction announced by the United States for foreign nationals from 26 European countries. The suspension follows numerous local government orders on restrictions, bans or cancellations of public gatherings or events. The ATP said it will continuously review the feasibility of subsequent events in the calendar.

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “This is not a decision that was taken lightly and it represents a great loss for our tournaments, players, and fans worldwide. However we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic. We continue to monitor this on a daily basis and we look forward to the Tour resuming when the situation improves. In the meantime, our thoughts and well-wishes are with all those that have been affected by the virus.”



The suspension of ATP events takes place with immediate effect, meaning this week’s ATP Challenger tournaments in Nur Saltan, Kazhakstan, and Potchefstroom, South Africa, are not able to be completed.



The impact of the evolving situation related to ATP Rankings points, and any decisions will be announced in due course. In addition, the Rankings points will not be available at any ITF World Tennis Tour events during the suspension period.