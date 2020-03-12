Coronavirus: India’s Fed Cup playoff in Latvia postponed

The FedCup World Group play-off women’s tennis event to be played in Latvia by India on April 17-18 has been postponed, by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) owing to the impact of coronovirus.

The ITF has also announced the postponement of the FedCup finals scheduled to be held in Budapest from April 14 to 19.

The alternative dates will be announced in due course of time.