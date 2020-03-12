Tennis Tennis Coronavirus: India’s Fed Cup playoff in Latvia postponed The ITF has also announced the postponement of the FedCup finals scheduled to be held in Budapest from April 14 to 19. Team Sportstar New Delhi 12 March, 2020 19:36 IST The alternative dates will be announced in due course of time. - Getty Images Team Sportstar New Delhi 12 March, 2020 19:36 IST The FedCup World Group play-off women’s tennis event to be played in Latvia by India on April 17-18 has been postponed, by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) owing to the impact of coronovirus.The ITF has also announced the postponement of the FedCup finals scheduled to be held in Budapest from April 14 to 19.READ: Our advice would be not to hold IPL now, says Foreign MinistryThe alternative dates will be announced in due course of time. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos