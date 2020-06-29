Up to 2,000 fans allowed at WTA Prague event: Organisers

The Prague Open will be witnessed by as many as 2,000 fans that is set to take place from August 10-15, organisers said.

The WTA event that will be played on the Sparta Prague clay courts will be the first tournament after the coronavirus shutdown.

“We are already in talks with the top Czech players. We will prepare mobile stands with a capacity of 2,000 seats,” said tournament director David Trunda.

Providing further details, tournament spokesman Karel Tejkal emphasised that the event is not a postponed version of May's Prague Open which did not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's a new tournament which has become part of the WTA's provisional calendar for this year,” he said.

Karolina Pliskova and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, are the highest-ranked Czech players.

Kvitova won an all-Czech tournament in May, played behind closed doors at Sparta.

“The WTA was looking for places and organisers to prepare a quality tournament fast in these strange times,” Czech Tennis Association head Ivo Kaderka said.

“We have capitalised on references we had gained owing to the first tournament of the post-coronavirus era, which was played on Sparta courts and which turned out a success.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a suspension of tennis tours. While the 2020 Wimbledon was cancelled, the French Open was postponed to September.

