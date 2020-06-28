Tennis Tennis Battle of the Brits: Murray withdraws from third-place match Andy Murray played four matches in five days, beating Liam Broady and James Ward on the way to the semifinals where he lost to Dan Evans. Reuters 28 June, 2020 18:46 IST Andy Murray will be replaced by James Ward in the Battle of the Brits tournament. - Getty Images Reuters 28 June, 2020 18:46 IST Andy Murray has withdrawn from his third-place playoff match against Cameron Norrie in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Sunday.Former world number one Murray, 33, returned to action following a seven-month injury layoff at the charity event organised by his brother Jamie this week.READ | Andy Murray deems revised ATP calendar unsafe for players The three-times Grand Slam champion played four matches in five days, beating Liam Broady and James Ward on the way to the semi-finals where he lost to Dan Evans on Saturday.Ward will take Murray's place in the match against Norrie. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos