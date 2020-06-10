More Sports Badminton Badminton BWF cancels Swiss Open, European Championships The BWF calls off the two events due to non-availability of dates. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 10 June, 2020 15:37 IST The Swiss Open was scheduled to be held from March 17 to 22, while the European Championship was to be held from April 21 to 26. - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 10 June, 2020 15:37 IST The Badminton World Federation (BWF) cancelled the 2020 Swiss Open and the 2020 European Championships on Wednesday. The BWF, the only world body to announce a packed five-month calendar for 2020, called off the two events due to non-availability of dates.ALSO READ | BWF cancels inaugural Hyderabad OpenThe Swiss Open, scheduled from March 17 to 22, was under the “suspended” category following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the European Championship, scheduled from April 21-26, stands cancelled.The right to host the continental championship remains with Ukraine, which has committed to hold the event at Kyiv, from April 27 to May 2, 2021. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos