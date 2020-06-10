Badminton

BWF cancels Swiss Open, European Championships

The BWF calls off the two events due to non-availability of dates.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 10 June, 2020 15:37 IST

The Swiss Open was scheduled to be held from March 17 to 22, while the European Championship was to be held from April 21 to 26.   -  Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 10 June, 2020 15:37 IST

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) cancelled the 2020 Swiss Open and the 2020 European Championships on Wednesday. The BWF, the only world body to announce a packed five-month calendar for 2020, called off the two events due to non-availability of dates.

ALSO READ | BWF cancels inaugural Hyderabad Open

The Swiss Open, scheduled from March 17 to 22, was under the “suspended” category following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the European Championship, scheduled from April 21-26, stands cancelled.

The right to host the continental championship remains with Ukraine, which has committed to hold the event at Kyiv, from April 27 to May 2, 2021.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related