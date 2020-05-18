Football Football Bundesliga the example to follow - LaLiga chief Tebas offers congratulations As LaLiga works towards resuming on June 12, Javier Tebas praised the Bundesliga for completing a successful return to action. Tom Webber 18 May, 2020 03:55 IST Cologne and Mainz drew 2-2 on Sunday - Getty Images Tom Webber 18 May, 2020 03:55 IST LaLiga president Javier Tebas congratulated the Bundesliga on its return to action and for providing an example for others to follow.Following a two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's top flight this weekend became the first major European league to resume.All the games are being played behind closed doors, while most people not on the field wore masks and observed social-distancing protocols.READ: Coronavirus: LaLiga clubs to train in groups of 10 from Monday Spain has been among the countries hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak, with over 277,000 confirmed cases and more than 27,000 deaths.Tebas was impressed by the work put in to get the Bundesliga back up and running and is pleased to have a blueprint to follow."I'm very pleased. I have congratulated the CEO of the Bundesliga," Tebas told El Partidazo."They have done a very important job and I am very proud. It is the example to follow."Tebas will not have the final say on when LaLiga can resume and wants games to be played on Mondays, which fans have regularly protested against and Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales opposes."It will be determined by the health authorities. I want it to be as soon as possible. We are working for the resumption from June 12," Tebas said."I hope it is also on Mondays and that there is sensitivity on the part of the federation. The fans' problem no longer exists in this situation."LaLiga clubs were able to open their facilities for individual training sessions last week and can start working in limited groups from Monday."The players have to be focused. Each new phase allows you to be with more people and you have to be careful," said Tebas."With the security measure we have, it is practically impossible for there to be a contagion in training." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos