Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga: Bayern eases past Union 2-0 to stay top Bayern Munich is now on 58 points, four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund in second place with eight matchdays left in the season. Reuters Berlin 17 May, 2020 23:42 IST Robert Lewandowski celebrates after converting the penalty against Union Berlin. - Getty Images Reuters Berlin 17 May, 2020 23:42 IST Defending champion Bayern Munich scored a goal late in each half to beat promoted Union Berlin 2-0 on its return to the Bundesliga on Sunday after more than two months out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and protect its four-point lead at the top.League top scorer Robert Lewandowski converted a 40th minute spot kick and Benjamin Pavard headed in a corner in the 80th in an empty stadium, to keep the Bavarians in the driving seat for a record-extending eighth successive league title.AS IT HAPPENED: Lewandowski, Pavard seal three points for Bayern Munich It is now on 58 points, with Borussia Dortmund in second place on 54 following its 4-0 demolition of Schalke 04 on Saturday. There are eight matchdays left in the season.The Bundesliga is the first major sports league in the world to restart amid the pandemic but games are played without fans and with a strict health protocol.