Bundesliga LIVE: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

UPDATE: The other game of the day has finished, with Cologne and Mainz taking home a point each following a 2-2 draw.

The title holder restarts its campaign today againt Union Berlin. Here's the starting 11 for both teams:

UNION BERLIN: Gikiewicz - Hübner, Schlotterbeck, Subotic - Trimmel, Promel, Andrich, Lenz - Ingvartsen, Bülter - Ujah



BAYERN MUNICH: Neuer - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Thiago - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski

— Bayern Munich is just one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund after yesterday's results and it will be keen to make a winning start. The host, on the other hand, is enjoying a terrific first season ever in the top-flight and will want add the scalp of the defending champion.

KICKOFF TIME: 9:30 pm IST

IS THE MATCH ON TV? Yes, you can watch it on the Star Sports network.

CAN I STREAM THE GAME? Yeah. Hotstar will be streaming the game live.



MATCH STATS

Union coach Fischer has lost all three of his competitive meetings with Bayern (the reverse fixture, plus both legs of the 2011/12 UEFA Champions League play-offs whilst in charge of Zürich).



Union top scorer Andersson has scored a league-high six of his 11 Bundesliga goals this season with his head.



Union captain Trimmel has set up a league-leading seven goals from corners so far this term.



Bayern is unbeaten in 15 competitive matches (11 in the Bundesliga).



Four points is Bayern's biggest lead at the top of the Bundesliga this season.



Gnabry has hit seven goals and four assists in his last 10 Bundesliga appearances. With 11 goals for the campaign, he is Bayern's next-best scorer after Lewandowski, who has 25.

The Bundesliga resumed after the coronavirus break on Saturday and Borussia Dortmund stormed to a commanding 4-0 win over FC Schalke in the Revierderby and we have another exciting game this evening when defending champion Bayern Munich takes on Union Berlin.

Bayern restarts its charge for an eighth straight Bundesliga title at Union Berlin amid doubts that the Bavarian giant will be able to last the distance after a two-month hiatus.

Hansi Flick's side holds a mere one-point lead at the top of the league and will eye its 12th consecutive Bundesliga win to extend its lead.

However, it won't be a walk in the park for Bayern as Union has twice shocked the league leader this season, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in August and turning out 2-0 victors over Borussia Moenchengladbach three months later. Could it be Bayern's turn today?