Coronavirus: Indian footballers donate funds towards fight against pandemic

With coronavirus creating havoc globally, several members of the India men's national football team have come forward to lend a helping hand by contributing towards the social cause.

“As an Indian it's my responsibility to lend a hand to the cause in whatever possible manner I can," defender Pritam Kotal said having contributed Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal Chief Minister's fund.

But there are others who are trying to help in a different manner -- midfielder Pronay Halder, for example. He has taken up the responsibility of providing food to some underprivileged kids who earn their bread on daily basis.

"There are a lot of underprivileged kids at the Barrackpore Mangal Pandey Football Coaching Camp who earn on a daily basis. The situation is a bit difficult now. So I am helping procure food, or food items for them to come out of the crisis," Halder said.

“I know that there are also many who stay around the Barrackpore Railway Station and they are struggling for food. So me along with some of my friends are distributing basic food items to the station-dwellers, and others who stay outside," he added.

In addition, the midfielder has also donated INR 20,000/- to the CM relief fund.

His team-mate, Prabir Das has also joined hands. "We understand that we need to stand together to fight against this. We have tried to make small contributions to the fund initiated by our Chief Minister. Hope we see the light at the end of the tunnel soon," Das said after contributing Rs 50,000.

ATK goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya has donated Rs 25,000 to the fund.