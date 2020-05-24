Cricket Cricket Coronavirus: Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests positive Taufeeq Umar is the fourth cricketer to be infected with the coronavirus after Majid Haq (Scotland), Zafar Sarfraz (Pakistan) and Solo Nqweni (South Africa). PTI 24 May, 2020 16:59 IST Coronavirus: Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests positive - AFP PTI 24 May, 2020 16:59 IST Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19 but said his “symptoms are not at all severe“.The 38-year-old is the fourth cricketer to be infected with the coronavirus after Majid Haq (Scotland), Zafar Sarfraz (Pakistan) and Solo Nqweni (South Africa).ALSO READ|Simon Taufel on umpiring: We can't be perfect, we can be excellent“I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe,” Umar told Geo News.“I have isolated myself at home. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery,” added the southpaw.ALSO READ| Saliva ban is an interim measure: Kumble Umar played 44 Tests and 12 ODIs, scoring 2963 and 504 runs respectively for Pakistan.His last game for Pakistan was in 2014, a Test against New Zealand in Dubai. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos