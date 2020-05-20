Football Football China football draws up coronavirus battle plan The Chinese Super League will be stripped of exuberant goal celebrations and fans when it resumes. PTI Shanghai 20 May, 2020 12:22 IST In this picture taken on April 20, Guangzhou head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst (centre) attends a training session in Guangzhou. The CSL could start again in late June or early July. - AFP PTI Shanghai 20 May, 2020 12:22 IST The Chinese Super League (CSL) will be stripped of exuberant goal celebrations - and fans - as it attempts to start during the coronavirus pandemic, reports said on Wednesday. The CSL has ambitions of launching the season in late June or early July, and Chinese football authorities have drawn up detailed plans to keep players and fans safe.The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has taken a keen interest in South Korea’s K-League and Germany’s Bundesliga, which led the way in restarting despite lingering virus fears. CSL matches will be held initially behind closed doors, in step with the K-League and Bundesliga, before fans are gradually allowed in, state media said.ALSO READ | Klopp expects intense Premier League restartSupporters will then have to sit at least one metre (three feet) apart, the Beijing Youth Daily said, while substitutes will also be spaced out on the sidelines and must wear masks. “In addition, for the game itself, the league will also cancel [child] mascots, team handshakes, group photos and other activities,” the report said.Only applause“Photojournalists’ area will be limited to behind the goal line and the sideline. After a goal is scored players are not allowed to gather and hug, all celebrations will be replaced by applause.”The anti-virus plans need government approval for the season to kick off. The CSL, which was supposed to start on February 22, became one of the first sporting casualties of the coronavirus outbreak when it was indefinitely postponed in January. However, Chinese football is edging towards starting the season after authorities declared that they have mostly curbed local infections. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos