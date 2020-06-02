Cricket International International Proteas may resume training from next week if they get Govt approval: Report The probability of resumption of outdoor training arose after South Africa moved to Level 3 of the five-stage lockdown on Monday. PTI Johannesburg 02 June, 2020 10:17 IST PTI Johannesburg 02 June, 2020 10:17 IST The South African cricketers are likely to resume training from next week and may feature in an exhibition event later this month, provided they get the nod from their government.The probability of resumption of outdoor training arose after the country moved to Level 3 of the five-stage lockdown on Monday.The Level 3 stage of the lockdown allows resumption of non-contact professional sports training and matches after due approval from the country’s sports ministry.ESPNcricinfo has reported that South Africa’s sporting bodies, including Cricket South Africa (CSA) will have to submit a presentation to the government, outlining their Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for resumption of training.READ | County cricketers agree extended pay cuts The report said CSA could submit its presentation this week with an aim to resume outdoor training next week.As per the stage-wise resumption of training, CSA first wants franchise cricketers to hit the ground in accordance with the ICC guidelines, which prohibit the usage of saliva on the ball.CSA will later assess whether it is possible for players to travel across provincial borders for camps and eventually matches.According to the report, CSA is planning to orgainse an event, “which we have not seen before.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos