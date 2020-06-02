Proteas may resume training from next week if they get Govt approval: Report

The South African cricketers are likely to resume training from next week and may feature in an exhibition event later this month, provided they get the nod from their government.

The probability of resumption of outdoor training arose after the country moved to Level 3 of the five-stage lockdown on Monday.

The Level 3 stage of the lockdown allows resumption of non-contact professional sports training and matches after due approval from the country’s sports ministry.

ESPNcricinfo has reported that South Africa’s sporting bodies, including Cricket South Africa (CSA) will have to submit a presentation to the government, outlining their Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for resumption of training.

The report said CSA could submit its presentation this week with an aim to resume outdoor training next week.

As per the stage-wise resumption of training, CSA first wants franchise cricketers to hit the ground in accordance with the ICC guidelines, which prohibit the usage of saliva on the ball.

CSA will later assess whether it is possible for players to travel across provincial borders for camps and eventually matches.

According to the report, CSA is planning to orgainse an event, “which we have not seen before.”