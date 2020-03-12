Football Coronavirus: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus has caused Serie A to be suspended until April 3 and Juventus has confirmed Daniele Rugani has contracted it. Nicholas McGee 12 March, 2020 09:20 IST Coronavirus: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for COVID-19 Nicholas McGee 12 March, 2020 09:20 IST Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the club has confirmed. The reigning Serie A champion revealed on Wednesday Italy defender Rugani has contracted COVID-19 but is not displaying any symptoms. A club statement read: "Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him." Rugani tested positive for the virus six days before Juve is scheduled to play Lyon in the second leg of its Champions League last-16 tie. Urgent communication. Player tested positive for COVID-19.https://t.co/JdwTzLOjR6 pic.twitter.com/L8pU59zkYf— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 11, 2020 People who come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 are advised to self-isolate for 14 days. No country outside China has been more heavily affected by the virus, which originated in Wuhan in December and was on Wednesday confirmed as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Italy has responded strongly to the outbreak, with the country placed on lockdown by its government and suspending all domestic sport until April 3. According to the WHO, Italy has 10,149 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has seen 631 deaths as a result. Coronavirus: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for COVID-19 Champions League: Playing at Anfield with no fans would be unfair on Liverpool - Simeone Guardiola would prefer not to play than play behind closed doors Spurs can't compete with long injury list - Mourinho More Videos Arteta will use Man City experience to outwit former mentor Guardiola Nagelsmann hopeful Leipzig will see off Mourinho's Spurs Carlos Tevez leads Boca Juniors title celebrations Mikel Arteta- Arsenal heading in the right direction Lampard: Still a long way to go in the race for top four Thorgan Hazard wonder goal helps Dortmund beat Monchengladbach Buenos Aires goes wild after Boca Juniors triumph Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's 'worst game of the season'