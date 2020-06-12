Home F1 Singapore, Japan, Azerbaijan Grand Prix cancelled: Formula One Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's races in Australia, Monaco, France and the Netherlands have already been cancelled. Team Sportstar Singapore 12 June, 2020 14:05 IST Formula One's Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan Grands Prix were cancelled. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Singapore 12 June, 2020 14:05 IST The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of Formula One's Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan Grand Prix. An AFP report stated that the races were cancelled due to logistical problems. “As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season,” a Formula One statement accessed by AFP said.“In Singapore and Azerbaijan, the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible.“In Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race,” the statement added. Due to the pandemic, this year's races in Australia, Monaco, France and the Netherlands have already been cancelled. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos