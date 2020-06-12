Singapore, Japan, Azerbaijan Grand Prix cancelled: Formula One

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of Formula One's Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

An AFP report stated that the races were cancelled due to logistical problems.

“As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season,” a Formula One statement accessed by AFP said.

“In Singapore and Azerbaijan, the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible.

“In Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race,” the statement added.

Due to the pandemic, this year's races in Australia, Monaco, France and the Netherlands have already been cancelled.