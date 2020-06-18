Football Football Premier League confirms one positive case in ninth round of testing This round was carried out across Monday and Tuesday before the league resumed from the coronavirus shutdown on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 18 June, 2020 21:38 IST Premier League testings have seen a trend of low positive results since the return to training last month. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 June, 2020 21:38 IST Just one person has tested positive in the latest round of coronavirus testing in the Premier League.In a statement on Thursday, the league announced that from a total of 1,541 players and staff involved in the ninth round of testing, one positive case has emerged. The person will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. Keeping with protocol, the identity of the individual remains confidential. READ: Premier League: Digital health passports could help get fans back into stadiums This round was carried out across Monday and Tuesday before the league resumed from the coronavirus shutdown on Wednesday. Since the first batch of testing between May 17 and 18, which yielded six positive tests from a sample size of 748, the highest return was four from round three, which was held across May 25 and 26.Testing is expected to continue twice a week to ensure the league can be completed by the end of July without endangering the health of players, staff and other stakeholders. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos