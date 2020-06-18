Premier League confirms one positive case in ninth round of testing

Just one person has tested positive in the latest round of coronavirus testing in the Premier League.

In a statement on Thursday, the league announced that from a total of 1,541 players and staff involved in the ninth round of testing, one positive case has emerged. The person will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Keeping with protocol, the identity of the individual remains confidential.



This round was carried out across Monday and Tuesday before the league resumed from the coronavirus shutdown on Wednesday.

Since the first batch of testing between May 17 and 18, which yielded six positive tests from a sample size of 748, the highest return was four from round three, which was held across May 25 and 26.

Testing is expected to continue twice a week to ensure the league can be completed by the end of July without endangering the health of players, staff and other stakeholders.