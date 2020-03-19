FIH Pro League to be suspended until May 17

The International Hockey Federation on Thursday extended its suspension of all Pro League matches, including fixtures involving India, to May 17, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the world governing body had postponed all Pro League matches scheduled before April 15 because of the pandemic.

“Based on the latest developments of the COVID-19 outbreak and in particular of the response to it by the relevant public authorities globally, FIH, with the support of all participating National Associations, has today decided to extend the postponement period of the FIH Hockey Pro League to 17 May,” FIH said in a statement.

“Consequently, all matches currently scheduled until 17 May are on hold. FIH will keep on monitoring the situation closely, following the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and the decisions of the public authorities.”

The Indian men’s team had been scheduled to play against Germany in Berlin on April 25 and April 26 before taking on Great Britain in London on May 2 and May 3. India is then scheduled to host New Zealand on May 23 and May 24 before travelling to Tucuman, Argentina, for matches on June 5-6.

India’s last tie in FIH Pro League is against Spain in Valencia on June 13 and June 14.

New Zealand and Australia had already decided not to travel to Europe for their upcoming games.