Cricket Cricket India, South Africa could play T20I series in August The CSA has had discussions with the BCCI to facilitate a three-match series in South Africa, in preferred 'bio-bubble' environment. Shayan Acharya 21 May, 2020 15:52 IST The ODI series between India and South Africa in March was aborted due to COVID-19. - R. V. MOORTHY Shayan Acharya 21 May, 2020 15:52 IST The Indian cricket team could travel to South Africa for a three-match T20I series in August. Cricket South Africa (CSA)'s acting chief executive Jacques Faul told an online press interaction on Thursday, that it has had discussions with the BCCI recently and efforts are on to have a three-match series in August in a preferred 'bio-bubble' environment. "We had a tele conference with India regarding three T20Is in August if possible," Faul said.ALSO READ | Don't want to get desperate about it: Markram about Test captaincyThe CSA is also in talks with West Indies board to see if they can have a series later in the year. However, even if India travels to South Africa, the matches will be played in empty stadiums. MORE TO FOLLOW...