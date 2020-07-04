Frances Tiafoe tests positive for coronavirus a day after playing in front of fans

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus, the 22-year-old revealed on social media on Saturday.

His announcement comes a day after he played against Sam Querrey at the DraftKings All American team Cup, an exhibition event held in Atlanta that is open to fans. It is the first tennis event held in the USA since the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for COVID-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event this weekend. Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta. While I’ve been so excited to get back out there, the health and safety of everyone continues to be a top priority,” he added.

Tiafoe is the latest tennis player to test positive for the virus after Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive after playing the Adria Tour events last week.

The tournament organisers said in a statement that Tiafoe had left the event site after testing positive and has been replaced by Christopher Eubanks.

“Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus. Like all the players, Tiafoe was tested prior to or upon arrival in Atlanta and has passed daily temperature tests. Following his match, he was showing symptoms and was retested and tested positive. Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event.

“Upon learning this information, we immediately began deep cleaning and sanitising the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed. The health and safety of our event participants, staff and attendees are a top priority, and we will continue to diligently enforce all guidelines from local health officials.

Christopher Eubanks will replace Tiafoe for the remainder of the event,” the statement said.