Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus

Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, just a week after featuring in an exhibition tournament.

“I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19,” the Bulgarian broke the news on Instagram.

“I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy,” the message further said.

The world No. 19, last weekend played in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.