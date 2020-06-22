Tennis Tennis Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus Dimitrov was one of the players on the Adria Tour with Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem over the last week. Team Sportstar 22 June, 2020 00:00 IST Grigor Dimitrov is the most high-profile tennis player to report a positive test so far. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 22 June, 2020 00:00 IST Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, just a week after featuring in an exhibition tournament.“I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19,” the Bulgarian broke the news on Instagram.“I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy,” the message further said.The world No. 19, last weekend played in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos