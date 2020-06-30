Adria Tour fiasco: Serbian Prime Minister defends Djokovic

It’s been a week since Novak Djokovic and a few other tennis players, who featured in the Adria Tour, tested positive for COVID-19. While the World No. 1 has drawn flak for organising the exhibition tournament without social distancing norms in the times of a pandemic, Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabić, has defended the tennis star.

In an interview to PinkTV, Brnabić said: “He tried to do something good for the whole region. To put politics aside and help young and non-established tennis players, as well as to raise money for humanitarian purposes.

“It’s my fault, it’s not Novak Djokovic and leave the man alone,” said Brnabić. The Prime Minister pointed out that she would personally try to do something and then be criticised, rather than sitting at home and watching everything from the side and doing nothing. “Every part and all support to Novak,” said Brnabić.

Djokovic was criticised for downplaying the safety norms and guidelines of social distancing to control the spread of COVID-19. He hosted the Adria Tour after which he along with his wife and several tennis players -- Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki -- tested positive for the virus.