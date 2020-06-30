Tennis Tennis Adria Tour fiasco: Serbian Prime Minister defends Djokovic While Novak Djokovic drew flak for organising the Adria Tour, Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabić, has defended the tennis star. Team Sportstar Mumbai 30 June, 2020 14:38 IST Novak Djokovic's decision to host the Adria Tour events has received widespread flak. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Mumbai 30 June, 2020 14:38 IST It’s been a week since Novak Djokovic and a few other tennis players, who featured in the Adria Tour, tested positive for COVID-19. While the World No. 1 has drawn flak for organising the exhibition tournament without social distancing norms in the times of a pandemic, Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabić, has defended the tennis star.READ: Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirusIn an interview to PinkTV, Brnabić said: “He tried to do something good for the whole region. To put politics aside and help young and non-established tennis players, as well as to raise money for humanitarian purposes.“It’s my fault, it’s not Novak Djokovic and leave the man alone,” said Brnabić. The Prime Minister pointed out that she would personally try to do something and then be criticised, rather than sitting at home and watching everything from the side and doing nothing. “Every part and all support to Novak,” said Brnabić.READ: Djokovic's brother: Coronavirus backlash is worst imaginable outcomeDjokovic was criticised for downplaying the safety norms and guidelines of social distancing to control the spread of COVID-19. He hosted the Adria Tour after which he along with his wife and several tennis players -- Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki -- tested positive for the virus. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos