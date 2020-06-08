Sailing training in Tamil Nadu to begin from June 15

The Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) is looking to start training for its top sailors from June 15 at the Port of Chennai.

TNSA had written to Chennai Port with the Standard Operating Procedures it would follow and Chennai Port has assured complete support.

Speaking to Sportstar on Monday, TNSA president Ashok Thakkar said sailors belonging to SDAT schemes — Elite, Mission International Medal (MIMS) and Champions Development Scheme (CDS) will be part of the training camp.

There are 20 sailors in the schemes, including top names like Varun Thakkar, K.C. Ganapathy and Aishwarya Nedunchezhian.

READ| SDAT players can start fitness training at the Nehru Stadium from June 8

Guidelines

On the guidelines to be followed, Thakkar said “Only after the first boat is onshore will the second boat be launched.

“There will be no physical classrooms like earlier for briefing before sailing and debriefing when the sailors come back. That will be done online. Training will happen five days a week. We will begin with seven sailors.”

Thakkar said he was confident that the Port authorities would give their clearance by the weekend.

Chennai Port had asked TNSA to stop all sailing activities after the first lockdown was announced. After nearly three months, it is expected that sailing action will resume.