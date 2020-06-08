More Sports More Sports Sailing training in Tamil Nadu to begin from June 15 TNSA had written to Chennai Port with the Standard Operating Procedures it would follow and Chennai Port has assured complete support. K. Keerthivasan Chennai 08 June, 2020 18:47 IST There are 20 sailors in the schemes, including top names like Varun Thakkar, K.C. Ganapathy and Aishwarya Nedunchezhian. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - S R Raghunathan K. Keerthivasan Chennai 08 June, 2020 18:47 IST The Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) is looking to start training for its top sailors from June 15 at the Port of Chennai.TNSA had written to Chennai Port with the Standard Operating Procedures it would follow and Chennai Port has assured complete support.Speaking to Sportstar on Monday, TNSA president Ashok Thakkar said sailors belonging to SDAT schemes — Elite, Mission International Medal (MIMS) and Champions Development Scheme (CDS) will be part of the training camp.There are 20 sailors in the schemes, including top names like Varun Thakkar, K.C. Ganapathy and Aishwarya Nedunchezhian.READ| SDAT players can start fitness training at the Nehru Stadium from June 8 GuidelinesOn the guidelines to be followed, Thakkar said “Only after the first boat is onshore will the second boat be launched.“There will be no physical classrooms like earlier for briefing before sailing and debriefing when the sailors come back. That will be done online. Training will happen five days a week. We will begin with seven sailors.”Thakkar said he was confident that the Port authorities would give their clearance by the weekend.Chennai Port had asked TNSA to stop all sailing activities after the first lockdown was announced. After nearly three months, it is expected that sailing action will resume. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.