SDAT players can start fitness training at the Nehru Stadium from June 8

In a welcome development, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has given permission to those sportspersons belonging to its scheme — Elite, Mission International Medal Scheme (MIMS) & Champions Development — to train at the Nehru Stadium and Nehru B ground from June 8.

There is, however, no clarity on Standard Operating Procedures and the request by top sportspersons to train in their respective academies with their coaches.

“Chennai Corporation has given permission for training. As per the guidelines of the Central and Tamil Nadu Governments, players are requested to avail of the facilities for fitness only. This was done based on the recommendation of SDAT’s Member Secretary (MS). Players should send in a mail to MS,” said an official.

In all probability, from June 15, National and International sportspersons not belonging to SDAT’s scheme can start practising at both the venues. Depending on the situation, permission will be granted to state-level players for fitness only at a later date.

In case the number of players is more, time slots will be given to them to train in batches--morning and evening sessions.