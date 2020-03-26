Coronavirus: Aleem Dar offers free food at his restaurant in Lahore

The coronavirus pandemic has led to job cuts across the globe and keeping that in mind, Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar has offered free food at his restaurant in Lahore for the unemployed people.

Dar, who has officiated in 386 international fixtures – the most by anyone – runs ‘Dar’s Delighto’, a restaurant in Lahore. And he has announced that people, who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic, can have their meals at his restaurant.

“Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well,” the 51-year-old said in a video message.

“However, without our support, our government cannot control this. I request all people to follow the instructions as directed by the government.

“During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar’s Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who don’t have a job now, can come there and eat food for free,” Dar said.