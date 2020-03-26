Who replaces Pandit at Vidarbha? VCA yet to take a call

As Chandrakant Pandit took up a new assignment with Madhya Pradesh, there were speculations that former India batsman Wasim Jaffer could take over as the coach of Vidarbha for the forthcoming domestic season.

However, Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) chief Anand Jaiswal has confirmed to Sportstar that no decision has been taken yet. “We haven’t thought of anything as of now. Nothing has been decided on the new coach,” Jaiswal said.

Jaffer ended his 24-year-long career earlier this month, after spending the last few years with Vidarbha. He played a key role in the team’s back-to-back Ranji Trophy title wins in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Even though Jaffer shares a good rapport with the players and comes with huge experience, it is still not clear whether the VCA will actually appoint him as the head coach. “I have not heard anything from the VCA yet. There is no official communication,” Jaffer told this publication.

Last year, Jaffer was roped in as the batting coach of the Bangladesh Cricket Board academy and was also named as the batting coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab.

With the entire country facing a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a decision could only be expected once the situation improves. “There is still a lot of time. We will have a meeting with all the officials and take a call accordingly,” one of the officials, in the know of things, said.