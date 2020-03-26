Cricket Cricket COVID-19: Mumbai Cricket Association to donate ₹50 lakh to CM Relief Fund The association is also ready to hand over its stadiums to the State government for makeshift quarantine facilities. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 26 March, 2020 15:57 IST A view of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All MCA domestic tournaments have been put off until April 15. - PRASHANT NAKWE Shayan Acharya Mumbai 26 March, 2020 15:57 IST The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will donate ₹50 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken after the association chief, Dr. Vijay Patil, held a meeting via video conferencing with the members of the apex council.The association also decided to hand over its stadiums to the State government for makeshift quarantine facilities in case the need arose. “We will help the Maharashtra government in every possible way. This is a major crisis and we will take every initiative to help the government tackle the situation,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik told Sportstar.“If need be, we are ready to provide makeshift quarantine arrangements at the Wankhede Stadium as well. At this point time, it is important for all of us to come together and help each other,” Naik said.ALSO READ | Ganguly to donate rice worth ₹50 lakh for underprivilegedWith India facing a 21-day lockdown, the MCA also put off all its domestic tournaments till April 15.On Wednesday, Cricket Association of Bengal had announced it would donate ₹25 lakh to the West Bengal State administration to help combat the pandemic. Even CAB chief, Avishek Dalmiya, pledged to donate ₹5 lakh in the wake of the crisis. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos