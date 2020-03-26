COVID-19: Mumbai Cricket Association to donate ₹50 lakh to CM Relief Fund

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will donate ₹50 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken after the association chief, Dr. Vijay Patil, held a meeting via video conferencing with the members of the apex council.

The association also decided to hand over its stadiums to the State government for makeshift quarantine facilities in case the need arose. “We will help the Maharashtra government in every possible way. This is a major crisis and we will take every initiative to help the government tackle the situation,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik told Sportstar.

“If need be, we are ready to provide makeshift quarantine arrangements at the Wankhede Stadium as well. At this point time, it is important for all of us to come together and help each other,” Naik said.

ALSO READ | Ganguly to donate rice worth ₹50 lakh for underprivileged

With India facing a 21-day lockdown, the MCA also put off all its domestic tournaments till April 15.

On Wednesday, Cricket Association of Bengal had announced it would donate ₹25 lakh to the West Bengal State administration to help combat the pandemic. Even CAB chief, Avishek Dalmiya, pledged to donate ₹5 lakh in the wake of the crisis.