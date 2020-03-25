COVID-19 crisis: Bangladesh cricketers to donate half their monthly salaries

Bangladesh’s cricketers have decided to donate half their monthly salaries to the government to fight the COVID-19 crisis which has claimed over 19,000 lives worldwide.

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, a total of 27 cricketers, including 17 players contracted with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), have decided to make the donation. The other 10 players have also played for the national team.

“The whole world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus is also increasing in Bangladesh. We, the cricketers, are trying to tell people to take necessary steps to prevent this pandemic,” the players said in a joint statement.

“In total, we are 27 cricketers giving half of our monthly salaries to help against coronavirus. After excluding the tax, the amount might be approximately BDT 25 lakh. Maybe, this fund is not [as much as is needed] to the fight against coronavirus. But if we can contribute from our own positions [together], then it might be a bigger step to fight against the coronavirus.”

Five persons have died so far in Bangladesh due to the disease, while 39 have been infected. The Bangladesh men’s national cricket team, popularly known as The Tigers, enjoys a huge fan following in Bangladesh and abroad.