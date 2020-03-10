Final round of Santosh Trophy postponed over coronavirus concerns

The final round of the Santosh Trophy, scheduled to be played in Mizoram, has been postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has sent a letter communicating the same to the state associations that have qualified for the final round.

RELATED | Coronavirus impact: List of sporting events affected

‘‘As AIFF is more concerned about the safety and health of all the players and officials involved, it has decided to postpone the matches of the final round of the NFC for the Hero Santosh Trophy to be held from 14th to 27th April in Aizawl, Mizoram to later dates,’’ the letter said.

‘‘AIFF will be monitoring the situation of the coronavirus outbreak and decide on the fresh dates, which will be communicated to all the participants in due course.’’