Football Football Coronavirus: UEFA suspends Champions League and Europa League Macra reports that UEFA's official announcement about the suspension of both the competitions could come in the next few hours. Team Sportstar 12 March, 2020 17:37 IST UEFA is set to make an official announcement soon. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 12 March, 2020 17:37 IST UEFA is set to announce that the Champions League and Europa League will be suspended, according to Marca. An official announcement about the same is widely expected within the next few hours.RELATED | Coronavirus impact on sports: McLaren pulls out of Australian GP; ISL final behind closed doors Europa League matches between Sevilla and Roma, along with Getafe’s trip to Inter Milan, have already been postponed while several leagues across Europa have already been temporarily suspended.More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos