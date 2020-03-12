Coronavirus: La Liga suspended for two matchdays after Real Madrid imposes quarantine

La Liga has been suspended for the next two matchdays after Real Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine following a positive coronavirus test by one of its basketball players.

Spain's top football division was already to be played behind closed doors over the next couple of weeks, but developments in Madrid have forced stronger measures.

Madrid confirmed a member of its basketball team tested positive for COVID-19 and, since those players share training facilities with the football squad at its Valdebebas base, they too have been told to isolate themselves.

In turn, a decision has been made to fully suspend La Liga for the upcoming matchdays.

A La Liga statement read: "Given the circumstances known this morning, referring to the quarantine established at Real Madrid and the possible positives [tests] in players from other clubs, LaLiga considers that the circumstances are already in place to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19.

"Consequently, in accordance with the measures established in Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, [LaLiga] agrees to suspend at least the next two [match] days.

"Said decision will be re-evaluated after the completion of the quarantines decreed in the affected clubs and other possible situations that may arise.

"La Liga, as organiser of the competition, has proceeded to communicate this to the RFEF [Royal Spanish Football Federation], the CSD [High Sports Council] and the clubs."