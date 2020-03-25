Football Football Coronavirus: Messi matches Pep's donation, thanked by hospital A Barcelona hospital confirmed Barcelona star Lionel Messi made a personal donation to help the facility combat COVID-19. Ryan Benson 25 March, 2020 06:07 IST Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola have donated one million euros to the healthcare systems in Barcelona to help combat the coronavirus crisis. Ryan Benson 25 March, 2020 06:07 IST Lionel Messi has been thanked by a Barcelona hospital after making a donation to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.COVID-19 has caused havoc across the globe and subsequently brought the sporting world to a standstill, with more than 418,000 confirmed cases.With sports largely unable to continue, many clubs and leagues are making decisions to safeguard their financial solvency, with lay-offs and salary deductions becoming more common.READ: Pep Guardiola donates €1m to help COVID-19 fight But some high-profile individuals are sacrificing their own money to help the cause, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed to have donated €1million to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.Messi – a six-time Ballon d'Or winner – has made a contribution of his own to the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.A Tweet from the clinic on Tuesday read: "Leo Messi made a donation to fight against COVID-19 in the clinic."Thank you very much, Leo, for your support and your commitment."Spain is the second worst-affected European nation with almost 40,000 people diagnosed with the virus, including over 2,800 deaths. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos