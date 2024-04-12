MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Turkish Super Lig to have foreign VARs in key games for rest of season

The TFF said VARs would be selected from Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal, after the requests were accepted by the relevant national federations.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 16:49 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: The Super Lig has been marked by violence and controversial refereeing decisions in recent months.
Representative Image: The Super Lig has been marked by violence and controversial refereeing decisions in recent months. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: The Super Lig has been marked by violence and controversial refereeing decisions in recent months. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Turkish Super Lig will assign foreign Video Assistant Referees (VARs) for crucial games until the end of the season, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Friday.

The Super Lig has been marked by violence and controversial refereeing decisions in recent months, with a referee punched in the face in December by a club president, while Fenerbahce has also raised concerns about bias in a tight title race.

Fenerbahce is second in the league and trail Galatasaray by two points after 31 games.

ALSO READ: Galatasaray wins Turkish Super Cup after Fenerbahce U19 team walks off after 1st-minute goal

“As a result of the Turkish Football Federation’s negotiations with UEFA and five European federations, foreign Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be assigned in the critical matches from the 32nd week... until the end of the league,” the TFF said in a statement.

The TFF said VARs would be selected from Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal, after the requests were accepted by the relevant national federations.

Related Topics

Turkish Super Lig /

Fenerbahce /

Galatasaray

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Hockey 4th Test: Hayward equalises for AUS 1-1 vs IND in half-time
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals eyes turnaround against high-flying Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. Turkish Super Lig to have foreign VARs in key games for rest of season
    Reuters
  4. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mary Kom steps down as India’s chef-de-mission for Paris Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Turkish Super Lig to have foreign VARs in key games for rest of season
    Reuters
  2. Liverpool stunned by Atalanta, Roma beats Milan
    Reuters
  3. Al-Hilal crushes Al-Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup
    Reuters
  4. Inter Miami fined by CONCACAF for lack of stadium security
    AP
  5. UCL broadcaster fires pundit after discriminatory comments about Barca’s Lamine Yamal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Hockey 4th Test: Hayward equalises for AUS 1-1 vs IND in half-time
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals eyes turnaround against high-flying Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. Turkish Super Lig to have foreign VARs in key games for rest of season
    Reuters
  4. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mary Kom steps down as India’s chef-de-mission for Paris Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment