More Sports More Sports Karnataka allows sports activities to resume Except swimming, gym and contact sports like boxing, all other sporting activities can resume in the state. Team Sportstar 20 May, 2020 18:12 IST Most badminton clubs in Bengaluru have started operations this week. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 20 May, 2020 18:12 IST The Karnataka government has allowed sports activities barring swimming, kabaddi and boxing can resume in the state without spectators. Sports Minister C.T. Ravi said the government will take a decision on opening gyms and swimming pools after June 1. Sports clubs are required to follow the safety guidelines including thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing norms. Restaurant and lodging in such clubs should, however, remain shut.