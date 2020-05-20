More Sports

Karnataka allows sports activities to resume

Except swimming, gym and contact sports like boxing, all other sporting activities can resume in the state.

20 May, 2020 18:12 IST

The Karnataka government has allowed sports activities barring swimming, kabaddi and boxing can resume in the state without spectators.

Sports Minister C.T. Ravi said the government will take a decision on opening gyms and swimming pools after June 1.

Sports clubs are required to follow the safety guidelines including thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing norms. Restaurant and lodging in such clubs should, however, remain shut.

