FIG to restart Olympic qualifications after COVID-19 crisis has passed

International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has stated that it will restart Olympic qualifications “once this global health crisis is behind us” indicating at the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Tokyo metropolitan government and the government of Japan announced on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games will be staged from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and the Tokyo Paralympic Games will run from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

FIG president Morinari Watanabe on Tuesday praised the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the government of Japan for “quickly setting the new dates” for the Olympic Games.



READ: Tokyo Games postponement rekindles Dipa Karmakar’s Olympic hopes

“This announcement will enable us to best address the issues left open by the postponement of the Games by one year, starting with the Olympic places that have not yet been allocated,” said Watanabe in the statement.

Watanabe claimed that FIG will focus on respecting the spirit of the Olympic qualification system as defined in the rules.

“We will ensure that events that had to be postponed can take place once this global health crisis is behind us,” said the 61-year-old.

“And we will be absolutely certain that all conditions are met and guarantee the safety of all participants,” he added.

The IOC has already confirmed that all quota places that have been allocated to date shall remain allocated to the National Olympic Committees and athletes that obtained them.