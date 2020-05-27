T20 World Cup fate likely to be decided in June

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday denied reports that the men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15, has been rescheduled to 2022. "The ICC has not taken a decision to postpone the T20 World Cup and preparations are ongoing for the event in Australia this year as per plan," an ICC spokesperson said.

"The topic is on the agenda for the ICC Board meeting tomorrow and a decision will be made in due course," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, a Cricket Australia (CA) official confirmed to Sportstar that "no decision [has been made] yet" and that it will be "four to five weeks" before a final call is taken.

Earlier, the Governor-General of Australia had also extended the human biosecurity emergency period from 17 June to 17 September 2020, meaning international cricket in any form is likely to have huge logistical and bio-security challenges to overcome. A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Health had told this publication that the onus will be on Australian states and territories as they “are responsible for implementing arrangements regarding the resumption of sport in their jurisdiction.”