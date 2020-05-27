Cricket Cricket T20 World Cup fate likely to be decided in June A Cricket Australia (CA) official confirmed that "no decision [has been made] yet" and that it will be "four to five weeks" before a final call is taken on the T20 World Cup. Team Sportstar 27 May, 2020 13:45 IST The ICC T20 World Cup trophy - Getty Images Team Sportstar 27 May, 2020 13:45 IST The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday denied reports that the men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15, has been rescheduled to 2022. "The ICC has not taken a decision to postpone the T20 World Cup and preparations are ongoing for the event in Australia this year as per plan," an ICC spokesperson said. "The topic is on the agenda for the ICC Board meeting tomorrow and a decision will be made in due course," the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, a Cricket Australia (CA) official confirmed to Sportstar that "no decision [has been made] yet" and that it will be "four to five weeks" before a final call is taken.Earlier, the Governor-General of Australia had also extended the human biosecurity emergency period from 17 June to 17 September 2020, meaning international cricket in any form is likely to have huge logistical and bio-security challenges to overcome. A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Health had told this publication that the onus will be on Australian states and territories as they “are responsible for implementing arrangements regarding the resumption of sport in their jurisdiction.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos